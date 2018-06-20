Delhi Government Officers Body Writes Open Letter To Arvind Kejriwal

In the letter, the joint forum, which consists of IAS, DANICS and DASS cadre officers of Delhi government, said that bureaucrats and civil servants are politically neutral and requested the chief minister not to label them with any political dispensation.
The chief minister called off his nine-day sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor's office after bureaucrats started attending meetings with the ministers which the AAP chief termed as a "small victory".
"We believe that you (CM) will appreciate, disagreement by an officer on any policy matter with the minister/CM should not be construed as a wilful opposition of policies of the government," the letter stated.
It stated that officers can record their views and political executive can "overrule" them if so approved by the competent authority.
"We now look forward to meeting you to discuss how to make our working environment safe and secure, not only in relation to physical assaults but also for verbal assaults, threats, intimidation and attack on dignity and respect of officers/officials including lady officers/officials.
"We do look forward to a positive response from you and we await your presence in the Delhi Secretariat to hold this meeting," the letter added.
It stated that after the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by some of AAP MLAs at the chief minister's residence on the intervening night of February of 19-20, there was no response from the chief minister's side.
"Rather, it was distressing to see that an MLA, in your presence, as per the telecast by national television channels, publicly proclaimed that officers/officials should be beaten up, and you did not condemn or rebuke the said remark," it stated.
It stated they have also accordingly responded by acknowledging the chief minister's assurance and offering to hold discussions with the chief minister to work out the detailed modalities.