Delhi Government Officers Body Writes Open Letter To Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi officers body asked for a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal over their safety issue.

Hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called off his nine-day sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office, a joint forum of Delhi government employees wrote an open letter to the chief minister asking for a meeting with him over their safety issue.

In the letter, the joint forum, which consists of IAS, DANICS and DASS cadre officers of Delhi government, said that bureaucrats and civil servants are politically neutral and requested the chief minister not to label them with any political dispensation.



The chief minister called off his nine-day sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor's office after bureaucrats started attending meetings with the ministers which the AAP chief termed as a "small victory".



"We believe that you (CM) will appreciate, disagreement by an officer on any policy matter with the minister/CM should not be construed as a wilful opposition of policies of the government," the letter stated.



It stated that officers can record their views and political executive can "overrule" them if so approved by the competent authority.



"We now look forward to meeting you to discuss how to make our working environment safe and secure, not only in relation to physical assaults but also for verbal assaults, threats, intimidation and attack on dignity and respect of officers/officials including lady officers/officials.

