Delhi Government Asks Schools To Postpone Sports Events Amid Poor Air Quality

The Delhi government has directed all schools, colleges, universities and sports bodies in the capital to postpone physical sports competitions scheduled for November and December due to the deteriorating air quality.

The order follows directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which mandated that the NCR state governments and the Delhi administration must take immediate steps to defer such events, considering the high levels of air pollution in the area.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the Directorate of Education and Sports emphasised that all institutions under the Delhi government, including government, aided and private schools, as well as those run by the MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board, must strictly comply with CAQM's advisory. Universities, colleges and sports associations recognised by national federations and the Union sports ministry have also been asked to follow the order, the order said, adding that the directive will remain in force until further notice. Delhi breathed 'very poor' air on Friday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 370, a marginal drop from 391 the day before, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Earlier, officials predicted that the air quality could slip into the 'severe' category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

A total of 23 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded 'very poor' air quality while 13 recorded 'severe' pollution levels, the CPCB's Sameer app showed.

