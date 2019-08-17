Fire Near Emergency Ward At AIIMS Hospital In Delhi, Fire Engines At Spot

The fire department is evacuating people from the building.

A fire has broken out at Delhi's AIIMS Hospital. Several fire engines are at the spot and are trying to douse the fire. So far, there is no report of any casualty.

The fire reportedly started at a building near the Emergency Ward of the hospital. The fire department is evacuating people from the building.

7-8 fire engines have been rushed to the spot, a senior fire official told NDTV. The fire started on the first floor of the building, but the smoke has spread to the second floor, he added.

Former Union minister Arun Jaitley is undergoing treatment at the hospital, but he is admitted in a different building, the official added.

More details awaited.

