Delhi Exit Polls Live: Capital Comeback For BJP, Massive Rout For AAP, Predict Exit Polls

Exit polls for the 2025 Delhi election have given the Bharatiya Janata Party a clear advantage (and predicted more woe for the Congress, which is expected to be routed again) when votes are counted Saturday. The hopes of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, hoping for a third term, are set to be dashed.

There are 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. The majority mark, therefore, is set at 36.

Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.

Six exit polls - Chanakaya Strategies, JVC, Poll Diary, P-Marq, People's Insight, and People's Pulse - all expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP to win.

The latter, in fact, expects a dominant victory and has given the saffron party between 51 and 60 of Delhi's 70 Assembly seats. Poll Diary and People's Insight each expects over 40 for the BJP.

JVC, Chanakya Strategies, and P-Marq expect the BJP to win at least 39 seats each.

There is a standout, though. The WeePreside exit poll believes Arvind Kejriwal's party will score yet another outsized victory by sweeping between 46 and 52 seats.

The Matrize exit poll, meanwhile, seems to sit on the fence; it sees Mr Kejriwal's party winning between 32 and 37 seats, and the BJP between 35 and 40, indicating a hung House.

Otherwise the AAP - which came into this election battling corruption charges against Mr Kejriwal - is not expected to win more than 31 seats (P-Marq) and, potentially, win as few as 10 (according to People's Pulse). This is a massive defeat after winning 67 in 2015 and 62 in 2020.

Notable among all of these is the absence of the Congress.

The party is not expected to win more than three seats (Chanakya Strategies) and the People's Pulse, in fact, expects the stuttering Gandhi family-led party to pick up zero seats, again.