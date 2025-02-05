Exit Polls Predict BJP's Return In Delhi. What Did They Forecast In 2020?

Delhi voted today to decide who will be in power for the next five years. The national capital witnessed a heated contest between the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party banking on its welfare schemes and the opposition BJP claiming Delhi has not seen any progress in the last 10 years since AAP came to power.

Exit polls for the 2025 Delhi elections have given the BJP an edge over AAP, indicating a comeback in the national capital after 1998 and Arvind Kejriwal's party being voted out of power.

Health warning - exit polls often get it wrong.

Seven out of ten exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the BJP and AAP settling between 20-25 seats in Delhi. All exit polls have predicted not more than three seats for the Congress.

Seven exit polls - Chanakaya Strategies, JVC, Poll Diary, P-Marq, People's Insight, DV Research and People's Pulse - all expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP to win. Mind Brink, Matrize and WeePreside have predicted a majority for AAP.

AAP has rejected the exit poll results. AAP leader Sushil Gupta said, "This is our fourth election, and every time exit polls did not show AAP making the govt in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal has worked for the people of Delhi. We will see the results in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party and we will form the government."

What Did Exit Polls Predict In 2020?

Exit polls in 2020 predicted a hat-trick for AAP in Delhi with around 56 of 70 Assembly seats going to AAP. In 2015, AAP won 67 seats and in its debut election in 2013, the party won 28 seats out of 70.

2020 Exit Polls

India Today-Axis My India's poll said AAP will win 59 to 68 seats while the BJP will get between two and 11 seats. Times Now predicted 47 seats for AAP and 23 for the BJP. ABP News-C Voter predicted 49-63 seats for AAP and 5-19 for BJP. Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat gave AAP 48 to 61 seats and the BJP, between nine and 21 seats.

Most polls gave the Congress, which ruled Delhi for three straight terms before AAP came to power, zero to two seats.

Were Exit Polls Right?

The Aam Aadmi Party got a clear majority in the elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats, and the BJP settled with only 8 seats. Congress, which was in power in Delhi from 1998 to 2013, scored a nought.

However, this does not indicate exit polls are always right. In several elections in the past, exit polls have often gone wrong, failing to gauge the mood of all the voters.