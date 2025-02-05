Delhi Exit Polls Show Consistent Forecast For Congress - Another Wipeout

Exit polls have predicted a BJP comeback in Delhi, after 10 years of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in power in the national capital.

While other data is changing, the exit polls show consistency in one area, and that is the prediction for the Congress party - it scored zero, or up to only two seats.

Health warning: exit polls often get it wrong.

Matrize predicted the Congress may win a seat. Peoples Pulse exit polls show the Congress drawing a blank. People's Insight predicted Congress to either win no seat or at least one; P-Marq also predicted the same.

Chanakya Strategies predicted 2-3 seats for the Congress - the highest forecast by any exit poll agency for the Congress party.

The ruling AAP is eyeing a fourth straight win, while the BJP is looking for a comeback after 1998 while the Congress is struggling to reclaim its legacy.

The turnout in the 2020 Delhi assembly election stood at 62.82 per cent, 4.65 per cent lower than 67.47 per cent in 2015.