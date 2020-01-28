'Exposed': Amit Shah Tweets Video To Attack Arvind Kejriwal Over Schools

Amit Shah shared a clip in which BJP MPs highlight poor infrastructure of government schools.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today tore into Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and alleged that AAP government's claims of "education revolution" in the national capital have been "exposed" after the BJP MPs' visit to government-run schools in the national capital.

Sharing a four-minute-long clip on Twitter in which the BJP MPs tour the government schools of Delhi highlighting poor infrastructure, the Union Minister wrote, "Arvind Kejriwal ji, you had called me to visit the schools run by the Delhi government. Yesterday, eight MPs of Delhi had toured different schools and showed the conditions. The ground situation has exposed the claims of 'revolution in education'. Now you have to give an answer to the public of Delhi."

The video shows eight Delhi BJP MPs Dr Harsh Vardhan, Vijay Goel, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Gautam Gambhir, Hansraj Hans, Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri taking the tour of some government-run schools in Delhi and highlighting lack of teachers, water and toilet facilities.

अरविंद केजरीवाल जी आपने मुझे दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा संचालित स्कूल देखने के लिए बुलाया था। कल दिल्ली भाजपा के आठों सांसद अलग-अलग स्कूल में गए और देखिए इनका क्या हाल है...



इनकी बदहाली ने आपकी ‘शिक्षा की क्रांति' के दावों की पोल खोल दी।



अब आपको दिल्ली की जनता को जवाब देना होगा... pic.twitter.com/gjzgaix2rA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2020

Yesterday, BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma had visited schools in Delhi's Matiala constituency to refute AAP's claims that Delhi state-run schools are "world-class".

Mr Verma visited school with a couple of journalists and pointed towards the cracked building and a ceiling of the classrooms.

Sharing the pictures from a government-run school, he wrote on Twitter, "Pictures of Delhi government school in Ujwa village. This is what they have done in government schools. Still waiting for Arvind Kejriwal to give me time and come with me to see government schools in Delhi."

The BJP MP from West Delhi constituency also presented a letter sent by Public Works Department to the school, warning that the school building was dangerous and could collapse anytime.

Pictures of Delhi govt. school in Ujwa village. This is what they have done in government schools.



Still waiting for @ArvindKejriwal to give me time and come with me to see govt schools in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/MnqppL7Lix — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) January 27, 2020

The voting for Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In 2015 assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party created history by getting a landslide victory and winning 67 out of a total of 70 seats in the national capital.