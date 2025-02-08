"Not An Ordinary Election": Atishi Confident Of AAP Hat-Trick In Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal will become the Chief Minister for the fourth time with a huge majority, declared Delhi Chief Minister Atishi as the counting of votes began for the Delhi Assembly elections this morning.

"This was not an ordinary election, but a fight between the good and evil, and work and hooliganism. I am confident that the people of Kalkaji, and of Delhi, will stand with the good, AAP and Arvind Kejriwal," she told reporters.

Atishi, the AAP candidate from the Kalkaji constituency, said the party neither had money nor manpower when the AAP began its journey.

"When AAP began its journey, we had nothing. No one believed AAP could be successful in politics. We neither had money-power, nor manpower. Neither do we indulge in politics of religion, nor vote bank politics. But we reached thus far due to the love of the people and god's blessings," she added.

Atishi is contesting against the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lama in Kalkaji.

Asked what seat margin she is expecting her party to secure, she asked reporters to wait till evening. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has said the party will get at least 40-45 seats and form the government.

"We are getting information from different areas that AAP will get a comfortable majority and form the government. The AAP will get a minimum of 40-45 seats," said Mr Bhardwaj earlier in the day.

Delhi voted on February 5 to elect its next government as the BJP, AAP, and Congress fought a triangular contest for the national capital.