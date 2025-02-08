"Every Attempt Was Made To Remove AAP": Saurabh Bharadwaj Ahead Of Delhi Results

Every attempt was made to remove the AAP from the government, claimed Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj hours before the counting of votes was taken up for the Delhi assembly elections 2025. Speaking to ANI, the AAP candidate from Greater Kailash said that he believes party chief Arvind Kejriwal will become the Chief Minister for the fourth time.

"Every attempt was made to remove AAP from government. ED, CBI, Income Tax, Election Commission, police - all powers were used against the Aam Aadmi Party. But the people's blessings are with the AAP. I believe that the public will make Arvind Kejriwal the Chief Minister for the fourth time and he will take oath soon," said the Delhi Health Minister.

Read: "Not An Ordinary Election": Atishi Confident Of AAP Hat-Trick In Delhi

The AAP leader also said his party will get at least 40-45 seats. The Delhi assembly has 70 seats, and a party needs to win at least 36 to form the government.

"We are getting information from different areas that AAP will get a comfortable majority and form the government. The AAP will get a minimum of 40-45 seats," said Mr Bharadwaj and appealed to AAP workers to stay alert during the counting process.

Read: How Delhi Voted In 2015, 2020: A Look At Past Election Results

Chief Minister Atishi too evoked confidence that AAP will return to power, saying this wasn't an ordinary election, but a fight between good and evil.

Delhi voted on February 5 to elect its next government as the BJP, AAP, and Congress fought a triangular contest for the national capital.