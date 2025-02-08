'Mini Kejriwal' Grabs Delhi's Attention Ahead Of Assembly Election Result

A 'mini Arvind Kejriwal' has grabbed Delhi's attention as the counting of votes for the assembly election result began on Saturday. Avyan Tomar, a young supporter of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, reached the former Delhi Chief Minister's house this morning as a mini version of the politician.

The boy was dressed in a blue-coloured sweater with a white collar and a green puff jacket - a look that was usually sported by Mr Kejriwal during press conferences this winter. He wore spectacles and a moustache to look more like Mr Kejriwal.

"We always come here on result days," Avyan's father, Rahul Tomar said.

According to his father, the AAP has named Avyan 'Baby Muffler Man'.

#WATCH | Delhi: A young supporter of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Avyan Tomar reached the residence of Arvind Kejriwal dressed up as him to show support. pic.twitter.com/dF7Vevy6En — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

This is not the first time that Avyan has dressed as Mr Kejriwal. For the 2022 Delhi civic body polls, he was dressed in a red sweater, sporting moustache, and an AAP cap with a muffler wrapped around his head. As the AAP inched closer to victory, he was seen celebrating with other children.

A picture of the boy, who was then 4 years old, went viral in which he can be seen showing a victory sign with his fingers.

Also Read | How Delhi Voted In 2015, 2020: A Look At Past Election Results

The Delhi assembly election result will be declared today, determining whether Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold its fortress and come to power for a fourth term, or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make a comeback in the national capital after nearly three decades. The counting of votes began at 8 am across all 70 constituencies.

Several exit polls gave the BJP an edge over the AAP, which has been in power in Delhi since 2015. According to the exit poll predictions, the BJP will win at least 45 to 55 of Delhi's 70 seats, while the ruling AAP will suffer major losses. Congress, which is looking for some gains after drawing a blank in the last two elections, is likely to get only one seat.