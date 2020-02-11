''Accept People's Mandate': BJP Chief JP Nadda On Delhi Result

BJP President JP Nadda said the party will fulfill the role of a constructive opposition.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party heading for a sweeping victory, the BJP has accepted defeat, saying it would "fulfil the role of a constructive opposition". AAP is expected to win 63 of the 70 assembly seats, a shade lower than their score of 67 in 2015.

The BJP's massive campaign, which involved most of its 270 parliamentarians, 70 ministers and state leaders, did not translate into votes. Though the party is expected to win seven seats - slightly above the three it won in 2015 - it is likely to fall far short of the 14 predicted in the exit polls.

With some of the results yet to be declared, JP Nadda, who recently took over from Amit Shah as the party chief, tweeted: ''BJP accepts the people's mandate and will fulfill the role of a constructive opposition. We will raise all issues related to the development of Delhi. With the belief that the Aam Aadmi Party government will work for Delhi's development, I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and his party.''

Earlier today, the BJP's state unit chief Manoj Tiwari had predicted a huge victory, saying the party will win at least 55 seats. The figure was up from the 48 he said he expected last evening.

The campaign for the assembly elections, held amid countrywide protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, was highly polarised.

The political rhetoric touched a new low with multiple hate speeches by a section of BJP leaders and Union ministers, followed by shootings at the protest sites.

"Goli maaro" slogans were raised at public meetings of senior leaders and the Chief Minister was publicly called a "terrorist" by a union minister.

Opposition leaders today said the results indicated that the people have rejected the BJP's brand of politics.