"Victory Of Vikas, Vision And Vishwas": PM Modi On BJP's Delhi Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing BJP workers after the party's stupendous victory in Delhi, said it was a victory of "development, vision and trust (Vikas, Vision Vishwas)". The election, that sent Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party packing after more than a decade, also proved that the people of Delhi would not tolerate "corruption, and lies in politics... the people of Delhi want governance, not theatrics," he added in one of the many jibes at the outgoing Aam Aadmi Party.

The BJP is storming back to power in Delhi after nearly three decades, winning close to 50 of Delhi's 70 seats. Seen as the architect of this historic victory, PM Modi said, "It is my guarantee to the people of Delhi - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas and puri Dilli ka Vikaas".

The BJP, he said, has left a clear footprint in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and recently, Maharashtra and Haryana opted for the party with good reason, he said, "The law-and-order situation in neighbouring UP once caused problems, but we worked to fix it. In Maharashtra, farmers suffered from drought, so we created jal yuk shivir to help them," he said.

The victory speech of the Prime Minister also carried a bow to allies Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu.

"Bihar was in a poor state and change came when NDA government came to power. Similarly in Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu has shown his track record. NDA means a guarantee for development, good governance. It benefits not just the poor but also the middle class. The middle class has supported the BJP. People from different professions are working with BJP and because of this, we have always prioritised the middle class," he said.

