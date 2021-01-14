Caught On CCTV: Delhi Murder As Children Skated Past In Busy Locality

A 50-year-old man was shot dead by two men in a north Delhi locality on Wednesday.

A 50-year-old man was shot dead at point blank range by two men in the latest instance of murder in broad daylight in Delhi.

The man, Raees Ansari, was standing outside his home in Jadrabad in north Delhi on Wednesday afternoon when his killers approached him, the police said after recovering CCTV footage that captured the entire incident.

The surveillance footage shows two masked men walk up to Raees Ansari with children skating in the backdrop.

दिल्ली के जाफराबाद में RWA प्रेजिडेंट की 2 अज्ञात हमलावरों ने की गोली मारकर हत्या,सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई वारदात pic.twitter.com/Z5ES22JI6e — Mukesh singh sengar मुकेश सिंह सेंगर (@mukeshmukeshs) January 14, 2021

The men casually went up to Mr Ansari, who runs a local grocery shop near his home, and initiated a conversation as he cleaned his scooter, shows the video, indicating the men may have known the victim.

Within seconds, the man standing next to Mr Ansari can be seen pulling out a gun and shooting him in the head.

However, Mr Ansari put up a fight and was later chased by the men who can be seen running after him and out of the surveillance camera's frame.

Mr Ansari was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

While a case of murder has been filed against the accused, the police are yet to identify the men.

The police suspect it to be a case of personal enmity.

Many cases of daylight murders and bloody attacks have been reported across Delhi over the past few months.

Most recently, in Delhi's neighbouring Ghaziabad a man was beaten to death by two men on a busy street as cars, motorcycles and vehicles zoomed past. Someone even shot a video of the horrific crime but no one stopped to help.

Earlier in November, a 19-year-old man was beaten, dragged and stabbed multiple times by a group of men in a busy residential area of north-west Delhi. Here too people watched, but did not come forward to help.