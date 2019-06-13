Delhi Court Sends Member Of Pak-Based Terror Outfit To NIA Custody: Report

He was sent to 5-day custodial interrogation over terror funding cases. (Representational)

A Delhi court today sent Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir Dharampuria, member of banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), arrested by NIA, to five-day custodial interrogation in connection with a terror funding cases, according to news agency PTI.

Some of the accused in the case are in judicial custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil allowed NIA to quiz Dharampuria in its custody.

Dharampuria was arrested in connection to the case related to receiving of terror funds being sent by FIF operators to their associates through hawala operators to further nefarious activities to create unrest in India.