Delhi Court Orders Attachment Of Vijay Mallya's Properties In Bengaluru

Vijay Mallya has been named as a proclaimed offender for evading summons in a FERA violation case

A Delhi court has ordered the attachment of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya's properties in Bengaluru in a case relating to FERA violations.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat issued fresh directions after the Bengaluru Police, through Enforcement Directorate's special public prosecutor NK Matta and advocate Samvedna Verma, sought more time to execute its earlier order.

The Bengaluru Police had earlier informed the court that it has identified 159 properties belonging to Vijay Mallya, but has not been able to attach any of them.

Vijay Mallya has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court on January 4 for evading its summons in the case.

The court had on 8 May directed the attachment of Vijay Mallya's properties in the case through the Bengaluru Police commissioner and sought a report on it.

It had declared Vijay Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in a FERA violation case after noting that he had failed to appear despite repeated summonses.

It had on 12 April last year issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against the liquor baron.

Unlike a non-bailable warrant, an 'open-ended NBW' does not carry a time limit for execution.

