Delhi Court Order On Bail Of Journalist Arrested From Farmers' Protest Tomorrow

Mandeep Punia was not released since he was not carrying a press card, his lawyer said

A Delhi court will pass order tomorrow on the bail application of freelance journalist Mandeep Punia who was arrested by the Delhi Police from the Singhu border protest site where farmers are agitating against the three agri laws passed by the Centre.

Mr Punia was arrested by the police on Sunday in an FIR registered under various sections under the Indian Penal Code for "obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions", "assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty" and "voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty".

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba reserved the order for Tuesday after hearing the arguments of the accused as well the public prosecutor.

Advocate Akram Khan, appearing for Mr Punia, told the court that the accused was merely carrying out his journalistic duties.

Mr Khan said that another journalist was detained along with Mr Punia but was released around midnight.

The reason the police gave different treatment to the accused was because he was not carrying a press card, the counsel said.

"Accused is a freelance journalist and not carrying a press card can be no grounds for a case or arrest. The accused is a well respected member of the society being a journalist, including being a frequent contributor to the Caravan magazine," he said.

The Delhi Police sought the dismissal of bail application, saying he may again indulge in instigating the protesters and create nuisance at the protest site.

The agency said the accused tried to break the barricades and scuffled with police personnel deputed on highly sensitive law and order arrangement.

It said that during the investigation, Mr Punia neither cooperated nor did he disclose any name of his associates.

Mandeep Punia was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday.

