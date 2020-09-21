Delhi Court Extends Custody Of Journalist Arrested Under Official Secrets Act

Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma was arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act.

A Delhi court has extended by seven days the custodial interrogation of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act.

The police said Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat also extended the custody of two of his associates -- a Chinese woman and a Nepalese man by seven days.

The accused were produced before the court on expiry of their earlier police custody and the agency sought their further remand.

The police said they were required to confronted with each other. Rajeev Sharma was arrested on September 14.

According to the police, a Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate were also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies.

Delhi Police Special Cell said Rajeev Sharma was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents".

