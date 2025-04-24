"We Were Shocked": Woman Made To Pay Over Rs 800 To Use Hotel Restroom

An Indian journalist has expressed frustration after she had to pay a huge amount of money to use a hotel restroom in Rajasthan despite a family member's health concerns.

Megha Upadhyay, who works for a Delhi-based news channel, shared her story in a LinkedIn post, titled "Rs 805 for a Washroom. Humanity?"

"I paid Rs 805... just to use a restroom. Yes, you read that right," Ms Upadhyay said.

Ms Upadhyay and her family were visiting the Khatu Shyam temple to fulfil her mother's "long-time wish."

They left their hotel for Darshan at 6 in the morning, and were waiting in line by 7, she continued.

Ms Upadhyay said that they chose the "normal darshan process" and stood for two hours without any complaints.

"But in the middle of this way, something deeply disturbing happened," she continued.

Ms Upadhyay claimed that her mother suddenly fell "extremely unwell" waiting in the queue, and began having "nausea, stomach pain, and a strong urge to vomit."

Her father frantically searched for a restroom but nothing was usable. "No washroom near temple area around 1 km. A few public bathing areas, but no proper restroom," Ms Upadhyay added.

Following that, they "rushed to a nearby hotel and begged the person at reception" to let them use the restroom for five to ten minutes.

"He looked at my mother's condition... and said, Rs 800 to use the restroom. We were shocked," Ms Upadhyay shared.

The family explained their "hotel was 7 km away" and it was a "matter of basic human dignity."

The man at the reception refused to "budge," and they paid the amount.

Ms Upadhyay added the man began shouting when her father asked for a bill and "reluctantly gave us a bill-for Rs. 805."

"No empathy. No hesitation," she said.

Ms Upadhyay concluded her post saying it was "heartbreaking" to witness such an incident taking place at a spiritual centre, a "place where we go to find peace, kindness, and faith."

A fellow LinkedIn user made her aware of the Indian Sarais Act, of 1867, which "allows every Individual to use washroom for free in India anywhere."

A user added, "Megha Upadhyay You being the media person and 4th pillar of democracy, Why did you not use the Constitution?"

Another added, "Nature's call is different from the uncomfort of nausea, vomit etc. May be he has charged because he will have to remake it from hygiene point, clean it in case he has offered a toilet within the room."

"File a proper case against that hotel. Also the bill is wrong. You make sure to hide your personal details (as much as you can) while lodging the complaint," one user suggested.

The British colonial government passed the Sarais Act in 1867. It was primarily designed to "address the unregulated and often substandard conditions prevailing in inns and rest houses across India."

Although outdated, the law still allows individuals to use washroom facilities at hotels and request water.