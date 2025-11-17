"They Exist Only To Target India": Italian Journalist On Jaish Link To Delhi Blast

Italian investigative journalist Francesca Marino has sounded a stark alarm over the rising threat of Pakistan-based terror outfits, connecting the recent suicide bombing at Delhi's Red Fort to a broader revival of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). In an exclusive conversation with NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul after the recent launch of her new book 'From Pulwama to Payback - The Inside Story', Marino explains how the first-ever suicide attack in the national capital marks not an isolated incident, but that it was part of a sustained terror blueprint years in the making.

The November 10 blast, which killed 15 and injured more than 20, used TATP - infamously known as the "Mother of Satan" deployed earlier in terror strikes across Europe. Marino says the attack fits squarely into JeM's long-term doctrine of revenge and expansion. According to intelligence inputs cited in the interview, the terror outfit originally sought to strike on December 6 - the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary - and may have planned a hit on a Hindu religious site. "JeM exists only to target India," Marino stresses. "If they don't carry out attacks, they lose their relevance and their funding."

She warns that JeM is now rebuilding aggressively, even establishing a woman suicide bomber wing led partly by Masood Azhar's sisters. "This shows the level of radicalisation. They are adapting, expanding and preparing for the next phase," she says.

Balakot: The Strike Pakistan Tried to Deny

While the Delhi attack underscores JeM's regained confidence, Marino places its origins in the events following the Pulwama attack in 2019 and the subsequent Indian Air Force strike on Balakot. Her book revisits the controversy with fresh details, including her own eyewitness-based reporting from the time - a coverage that Pakistan attempted to dismiss with a coordinated disinformation campaign.

Marino recalls how her trusted source described seeing "35 bodies being carried away" the night of the Balakot strike. Phones were confiscated, and within hours, Pakistan's military began clearing debris and relocating the injured to an army facility. Over the following days, the area was sealed off. Yet Pakistan insisted publicly that India had "hit only trees."

"The cover-up was immediate and extensive," Marino recounts. "They sent mediapersons like Hamid Mir days later, staged photo ops, and claimed nothing happened. But the bombs India used do not leave craters - so the lack of craters was itself proof of Pakistan's lies."

Marino remains baffled by how global media outlets accepted Islamabad's version without any criticism. "Pakistan is a known terror sponsor. Yet they are believed instantly, while India is asked for proof," she says.

Why Balakot Mattered

Marino explains that JeM's operational nucleus is in Bahawalpur, but Balakot was one of its most crucial training camps at the time, where both Pakistani and Afghan fighters were being readied for major attacks. Indian intelligence had tracked unusual activity for months. "Pulwama was the trigger. The planning for Balakot didn't happen overnight; it was years of intelligence work," she clarifies.

Despite Pakistan's denials, she asserts that Balakot dealt a real blow to JeM's infrastructure, even if temporarily. "The rebuilding began quickly, but India's strike was effective. And that is precisely why JeM seeks revenge today."

A Radicalised Pakistani State

Marino expresses grave concern about Pakistan's current power structure under Army Chief General Asim Munir, whom she calls "the most radical army chief in Pakistan's history." She argues that both the army and ISI have been emboldened, and their long-standing alliances with JeM, Lashkar-e-Taiba and other jihadist groups continue unchecked.

"The army needs to manufacture an enemy to justify its power-and India is that enemy," she says. "As long as this remains true, groups like JeM will thrive."

Why Indians Should Read This Book

Marino says 'From Pulwama to Payback' is designed not just for security analysts but for ordinary citizens seeking clarity in an age of misinformation. "It explains how JeM operates, how Pakistan enables it, and what truly unfolded behind Pulwama, Balakot and now the Delhi bombing."

With JeM's renewed threat now visible in the heart of the capital, Marino's book offers a crucial roadmap to understanding the forces shaping South Asia's most volatile fault lines.