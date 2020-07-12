Delhi Cop Suspended For Allegedly Delaying Registration Of FIR In Stabbing Case

2 men have been arrested and a juvenile has been apprehended in the case, police said (Representational)

A sub-inspector was suspended for allegedly delaying registration of FIR in a case in which a 26-year-old man was stabbed by a gang of robbers earlier this month, police said.

Lakhan Singh, an electrician, was attacked and robbed on July 1. He died at the RML Hospital on Thursday.

"There was a delay in registering the FIR in this case. We have already suspended a sub-inspector and sent the SHO (Gulabi Bagh) to the Police Line on Saturday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bharadwaj said.

Two men have been arrested and a juvenile has been apprehended in the case, police said.

The incident took place when Singh was returning from work, they said, adding that he was stabbed in the abdomen.

Sources said that the victim had died due to infections.