Appoint Rahul Gandhi As Party Chief 'Without Further Delay': Delhi Congress

Different voices have emerged within Congress, with one group seeking Rahul Gandhi's return to the post

The Delhi Congress, after an "emergency" meeting on Sunday, demanded Rahul Gandhi's ascension as the party's national president without further delay.

The meeting, presided by Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar, passed a resolution demanding that Rahul Gandhi should be appointed as the party's national president without further delay, a statement said.

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, different voices have emerged within the party, with a section comprising MPs and former ministers demanding a collective leadership, while another group has sought the return of Rahul Gandhi to the helm.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) resolution noted that some senior leaders going public with their opinion regarding a change in the leadership has given "ammunition" to the opponents to mount an attack on the party, "demoralising" its cadre.

The issue should have been raised at internal fora, not outside, it said.

Batting for Rahul Gandhi, the resolution said the former party chief "should be appointed as the president of the All India Congress Committee without any further delay to provide a dynamic and youthful leadership to the party in these trying times. Only a powerful and fearless leader like Rahul Gandhi can expose the lies and falsehood of the BJP and the Modi government".

The resolution also thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her "dynamic leadership" during "testing times" due to the COVID-19 pandemic and motivating the party cadre to work among people.