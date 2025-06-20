Delhi Chief Minister Launches Song Ahead Of International Yoga Day 2025

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday, a day before International Yoga Day, launched a song on yoga sung by music composer Amit Trivedi.

Addressing a press conference, Ms Gupta said her ministerial colleagues and the BJP MLAs will participate in yoga activities on Saturday.

"Official programmes will be held at 11 places. I will be participating in the Yoga programme in Sonia Vihar on Yamuna bank. There will be programmes at Thyagraj Stadium, Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Cricket ground in Dwarka Sector 6, among others," she said.

Ms Gupta praised the song, saying its lyrics convey the feeling of a "Yogmay Dilli" and its video showcases the tourist places in the national capital.

"There are some symbolic places associated with Delhi. Now, new tourist places have come up in Delhi. Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, Kartavya Path, PM Sanghrahalaya, Baansera, Asita, Vasudev Ghat. The song depicts the iconic tourist places along with the new ones," she said.

The BJP leader said that yoga is a "way of life" and stressed everyone should follow it.

She said she is often asked whether she wants to make Delhi like London or Paris. "But I say I want to make Delhi like Delhi." Ms Gupta, in the conference, also criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party dispensation, saying it never organised any Yoga Day events.

"They used to see Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's association with it and had a problem with Yoga Day. They never organised any event," she said.

