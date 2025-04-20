Delhi Chief Minister Launches GPS-Enabled Water Tankers, App To Track Them

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off 1,111 water tanks for the Jal Board and said that people would be able to monitor the location of the GPS-enabled tankers with the help of the tanker application.

Hitting out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, Gupta said there was a "leakage" in the entire system in the name of the tanker mafia. She stated that the whereabouts of the water tanks were unknown earlier. However, she added that the routes undertaken by the tankers could be monitored since they have GPS installed.

"In the previous government, there was a leakage in the entire system in the name of tanker mafias. There was corruption. Water was sent to the common people, but no one knew where it went. The new government of Delhi is dedicated to providing clean water. Today, 1,111 tankers are being sent, they are GPS-enabled so that they can be tracked. The routes of every tanker can be recorded. People will be able to monitor the location with the help of the tanker app," Gupta told reporters here.

On Saturday, Gupta said that officials who were found guilty of flouting rules, leading to the construction of weak buildings in the national capital, should face strict punishment, and all such buildings in the city should be notified and due action taken against them.

Speaking to mediapersons here, the Chief Minister said, "It is a very sensitive issue that the way such weak buildings are being constructed, by flouting all the rules, the officers who are guilty of such construction should also be punished. Contractor or builder involved in this should also be punished and all such buildings in the entire city should be notified and action should be taken against them. It is very sad for all of us that people are dying due to such accidents..."

Earlier, the Chief Minister condoled the deaths of four people in an early morning building collapse incident in Mustafabad in the national capital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)