Arvind Kejriwal Meets Accident Victim's Family, Says 'I Am Like Your Son'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to the victim's family members at length. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family members of a 24-year-old slum dweller, who was killed in an accident recently, and assured them help saying he, too, was their "son" and they need not hesitate to approach him.

On November 7, Viplak, along with his mother and siblings, was on his way back home after worshipping Goddess Kali when a truck overturned, leaving him and a few people critically injured. He died at the AIIMS Trauma Centre a day later.

Mr Kejriwal spoke to the family members at length and took complete information about the accident. They told the chief minister that three more people had sustained critical injuries.

"I was deeply pained to learn about the accident and Viplak's death. It is unfortunate that a young man passed away. I urge you (family members) to approach me without any hesitation in case you need any help now or in the future. I am like your son, like your brother, I will try my best to help. You need not worry about anything," Mr Kejriwal said.

Viplak was the only bread earner in the family. He is survived by his mother, a married sister and a younger brother, who is currently unemployed. Kejriwal told Viplak's brother that the responsibility of the family was now on him and asked him to take good care of his mother. Viplak's father died some time ago.