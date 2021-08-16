Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates Five Flag Masts On 75th Independence Day

The Chief Minister said five flag masts have been installed in Delhi on Sunday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Home Minister Satyendra Jain, inaugurated five flag masts on the 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

Five high-mast Tricolours were installed at East Kidwai Nagar, Rani Bagh, East Vinod Nagar, Kalkaji and Dwarka by the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Delhi government's ''Deshbhakti Budget''.

East Kidwai Nagar falls in Mr Kejriwal's constituency which is New Delhi. East Vinod Nagar is in Mr Sisodia's constituency Patparganj and Rani Bagh falls in PWD Minister Satyendar Jain's constituency Shakurbast.

While hoisting the 115-feet tall national flag at East Kidwai Nagar, Mr Kejriwal remembered the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare and said he, along with others, waved the Tricolour from the stage at Ramlila ground during that time.

"Hoisting the Tiranga today, reminded me of the ''Anna Andolan'' days. I remember during ''Anna Andolan'', Tiranga was always present on the stage. The Anna movement instilled a sense of pride towards the Tiranga in our hearts. Such was the atmosphere of patriotism in the whole country at that time," Mr Kejriwal said in a statement issued later.

"The purpose of installing the Tirangas in Delhi is that when a person leaves for work, they should see the Tiranga on the way. The move will inculcate patriotism and pride in people," he said.

Similarly, Mr Sisodia, Mr Jain and AAP MLA Atishi also inaugurated flag masts in their constituencies Patparganj, Shakurbasti and Kalkaji.

On the occasion, Mr Sisodia honoured 350 frontline workers who helped relentlessly during the Covid crisis.

"On the 75th year of Independence, take a pledge to build a developed and prosperous India, let's make our Tricolour proud. The Delhi government is celebrating this entire year as ''Deshbhakti Year''. On this occasion, 500 Tricolours will be raised all over Delhi by January 26. Delhi will be the first city in India where such a large number of Tricolours will be installed," Mr Sisodia said in a statement.

"Like soldiers protecting the people of the nation by standing on the border, doctors and medical staff have continued to save the lives of lakhs of people. Therefore, in the 75th year of Independence, the (high-mast) flag hoisting has been done by the doctors," he added.

Delhi's Home Minister Mr Jain also hoisted the national flag in the Ranibagh area.

"We must never forget the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and should draw lessons from their legacy. Sacrifice and service of our medical fraternity in battling COVID-19 is a perfect example of patriotism," Mr Jain added.