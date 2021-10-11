Arvind Kejriwal Asked To Resume Punjab Bus Services To Delhi Airport

The Punjab transport department has written several letters to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

The Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to resume Punjab State Undertakings' bus services to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, as they were stopped by the Delhi government in November 2018.

In a letter to Mr Kejriwal, Mr Warring sought time for a meeting to resolve the long-pending issue.

Mr Warring said that the bus service to the airport was being operated by the state transport undertaking for the convenience of passengers travelling to the Delhi airport from various cities of Punjab.

"For the reason best known to them, the Delhi Transport Department is allowing private bus operators to ply their buses up to the Delhi International Airport", the Transport Minister said.

Mr Warring said that being the Transport Minister of the state, it was his priority to provide affordable and quality transport services to the people and he had been working towards this since his very first day.

"I sought time for a personal meeting as per the convenience of the Delhi Chief Minister to resolve this long-pending crucial issue concerning the commuters of the state visiting the Delhi International Airport," he added.

He said that the state transport department had already written letters to the Delhi Chief Minister on November 29, 2019, and March 16, 2020, and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on September 24 and February 24, They had also held many meetings with the Transport Authorities of Delhi and many requests were sent, "but all in vain".