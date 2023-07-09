Delhi Breaks 41-Year Rain Record, More Showers Likely Over Next 2 Days

Delhi, on Saturday and Sunday, received heavy rainfall breaking a 41-year record. The city recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the Indian Meteorological Office ha said.

According to India Meteorological Department, New Delhi's Safdarjung recorded the third highest 24-hour rainfall (for the month of July) on 8-9th July, since 1958.

The Safdarjung weather station, the city's weather base, recorded 153 mm of rain till 8.30 am, the IMD said in a tweet along with the details of the five highest rainfall records of 24-hour rainfall in the month of July for New Delhi (Safdarjung) during 1958-2023.

In 1958, Safdarjung Observatory had recorded 266.2 mm of rain during the July 20-21 period while in 1982, it logged 169.9 during the July 25-26 period, IMD said.

Moderate to heavy rain continued to lash several parts of the city and its adjoining areas on early Sunday morning with the IMD predicting high-intensity showers over the National Capital for the next two days.

IMD also predicted that rainfall will continue over northwest India, but the intensity of showers may vary.

New Delhi (Safdarjung) recorded 3rd highest 24-hour rainfall (for the month of July) on 08th-09th July, 2023, since 1958.



Five Highest Rainfall Records of 24-hour rainfall in the month of July for New Delhi (Safdarjung) during 1958-2023 is given below. pic.twitter.com/LHPovmpV4G — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 9, 2023

Dr Charan Singh, Head of the Regional Meteorology Center, New Delhi said: "The intensity of rain that was yesterday will be the same in the mountains today, although the intensity of rainfall will decrease in plains from today. Yet there are chances of heavy rainfall'.

"If I speak about Delhi NCR, still there are chances of heavy rainfall at 1-2 locations and then Delhi NCR will not be witnessing heavy rainfall for the next four to five days. Although rain will continue to occur intermittently, but the intensity will be less," Mr Singh said.

He further said that in northwest India, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will witness extremely heavy rainfall for the next two days.

In view of incessant rains in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and took updates.

Mr Shah spoke to the LG as moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas. The downpour slowed down the traffic movement after waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Pictures and videos of commuters wading through knee-deep water flooded social media platforms, raising concerns about the efficiency of the city's drainage infrastructure.

Considering the situation, Delhi Traffic Police kept updating Delhi about traffic affected in parts of the city through its Twitter account by uploading pictures of the waterlogged areas.

Strong winds and showers also caused disruptions in power and internet connectivity in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a tweet on Sunday morning, also said, "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi."

The places where rainfall was predicted, include Narela, Alipur, Rohini, Badili, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmere Gate, Seelampur, Rajauri Garden, Red Fort, Rajeev Chauk, ITO and Jafarpur.

As per the IMD, an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainy spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)