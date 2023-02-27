Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight From Surat Diverted To Ahmedabad After Bird Hit

A Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft from Surat was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bird hit, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Sunday.

"On 26.02.2023 Indigo A320 aircraft VT-IZI operating flight 6E-646(Surat - Delhi) diverted to Ahmedabad due to a bird hit during climb at Surat. N1 vibration was 4.7 units. The aircraft landed safely at Ahmedabad," the statement read.

During the ground inspection, the engine fan blades were observed to be damaged, the civil aviation regulator said.

"During the ground inspection, No.2 Engine fan blades were observed to be damaged. Aircraft declared Aircraft on Ground," it read.

On February 25, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Cochin, was diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency on board, the airlines said in a statement.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2407 operating from Cochin to Delhi has been diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency on board. We regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers," the statement read.

After landing at Bhopal, the airport's team, offboarded the passenger and shifted him safely to the nearest hospital, the Bhopal Airport said in a statement.

