Delhi BJP Gets A New 5-Storey Office. PM Modi To Inaugurate It Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) new headquarters on Deendayal Upadhyay Marg on Monday.

The inauguration, which coincides with the seventh day of Navratri, marks a significant milestone for the party's Delhi unit, which has long operated from rented or makeshift offices.

Spread across 30,000 square feet, the five-storey building is designed to blend traditional architecture with modern functionality. Party leaders said the new office draws inspiration from south Indian design, featuring high pillars at the entrance and facade.

Built on an 825-square-metre plot, the eco-friendly building is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

What's inside the new office

The structure has two basement levels for parking, addressing a major concern for visitors. The ground floor houses a reception, a conference room, and a canteen. On the first floor, an auditorium with a seating capacity of 300 has been constructed for party events and meetings.

The second floor will function as workspace for various Delhi BJP cells and staff. Senior leadership, including vice presidents, general secretaries, and secretaries, will occupy the third floor. The top floor has been reserved for the Delhi BJP president, the general secretary (organisation), and rooms for MPs and state unit in-charges.

A senior BJP leader explained the significance of the move: "The new building will solve the problem related to accommodating offices for various organisations and party MPs at the Pant Marg office."

A journey decades in the making

For nearly 35 years, the Delhi BJP operated from a bungalow on Pandit Pant Marg in Lutyens' Delhi, after earlier shifting from Ajmeri Gate and Rakabganj Road. The new headquarters is expected to bring all organisational wings under one roof.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva called it the result of years of effort and determination. "The party office is not just an office but a centre of values, where the ethos of workers is nurtured," he said. He recalled that the foundation stone was laid on June 9, 2023, by BJP chief JP Nadda.

Sachdeva also described the move as a turning point: "This journey has been full of challenges but also remarkable. The inauguration by the Prime Minister will be a historic moment for the party's Delhi unit."

Leaders and workers to gather

The inauguration ceremony will see the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, senior veteran leaders, Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, councillors, and thousands of party workers.