Delhi Bans LPG Cylinder Sales From Godowns, 17 Raids Conducted Across City

Delhi has barred the sale of LPG cylinders directly from godowns, with authorities warning of strict action as enforcement intensifies across the city.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have issued directions to distributors, making it clear that any sale of cylinders from storage points is illegal. The move is aimed at curbing irregular sales, hoarding, and black marketing while pushing consumers towards the official booking-and-delivery system.

No Walk-In Pickup, Home Delivery Only

Residents have been advised not to visit gas agencies or storage points to collect cylinders. Officials said all booked LPG cylinders are being delivered directly to homes within the stipulated timeframe as part of efforts to streamline distribution and avoid crowding.

5-kg Cylinders More Accessible Across Delhi

In parallel, smaller 5-kg LPG cylinders have been made more widely available. These can now be purchased from gas agencies using a valid ID, without the need for address proof—a move expected to benefit migrant workers and those without permanent documentation.

Eleven help desks have also been set up at select outlets of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to help consumers locate nearby distributors.

Supply Stable, Deliveries Outpace Bookings

Officials said LPG supply remains steady across the capital. Data from April 4 shows 114,679 bookings were recorded, while 131,335 cylinders were delivered, indicating that pending demand is being cleared.

The average delivery time currently stands at 4.24 days.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated on social media X, "LPG supply in Delhi is fully stable and under control," adding that the situation is being closely monitored.

17 Raids, 76 Inspections In Crackdown

Enforcement has been stepped up alongside the new rule. Delhi Police conducted raids at 17 locations, while the Food and Supplies Department inspected 76 gas agencies and storage sites.

The action focuses on illegal sales, diversion, and hoarding of LPG cylinders, officials said.

Helpline Issued for Complaints

A control room has been set up to handle complaints related to LPG supply and distribution. Residents can call 011-23379836 or 8383824659 to report issues.

The government has urged people to avoid rumours and rely on the existing delivery system, reiterating that supply remains stable across Delhi.