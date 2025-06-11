TruAlt Bioenergy, An Ethanol Producer, Gets Oil Marketing Company Status

In a development push for India's energy transition, TruAlt Bioenergy Limited - country's largest ethanol producer and one of the leading integrated biofuels companies - has been officially granted authorisation as an Oil Marketing Company (OMC). With this, the company is now authorised to licensed to market and retail petroleum products, and directly market clean fuels like ethanol and Bio-CNG, along with retailing Motor Spirit (Petrol) and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) across the country.

Under the OMC authorisation, TruAlt Bioenergy is committed to ensuring inclusive fuel access by establishing at least 5 per cent of its retail outlets in notified remote areas, advancing the government's goal of last-mile energy connectivity, an official release by the company said.

In the initial rollout, the company plans to launch over 100 strategically located fuel stations in Karnataka and Maharashtra, creating a robust retail network that will cater to both conventional fuels and next-generation blended alternatives, including ethanol and Bio-CNG. According to the company, the expansion is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 2,000 people across urban and rural regions.

Vijay Nirani, Managing Director of TruAlt Bioenergy, in a statement, said, "Securing OMC status marks a defining step in TruAlt Bioenergy's growth journey. This milestone enables us to directly serve India's evolving fuel needs while accelerating the shift toward cleaner energy. While our retail network will support conventional fuels, our greater focus will be on integrating biofuels and expanding rural outreach."

He added, "Farmers have always been at the heart of our model. By sourcing agri-residue and biomass directly from rural communities, we are creating value at the grassroots while powering clean energy solutions like ethanol and Bio-CNG. Through this circular approach from farm to fuel and back to farm, we are returning health to the soil and wealth to the farmer, making sustainability economically empowering."

The company said that they command a 7 per cent market share of molasses-based ethanol and 3.7% of the overall ethanol supply.

In FY 2024-25, India recorded its highest-ever petroleum product consumption at 239.5 million metric tonnes (MMT), led by 7.5 per cent growth in petrol, 8.9 per cent in aviation turbine fuel (ATF), and steady gains in LPG and diesel. The diesel-to-petrol ratio has dropped from 3.6 to 2.3, underscoring a shift in consumer preferences.

"With over 2.5 crore cars sold annually, surpassing the population of many countries, India's appetite for mobility is growing at an extraordinary pace. This is our moment to shape a retail network that fuels today's growth while powering the transition to a cleaner, more intelligent, and purpose-driven mobility ecosystem," Mr Nirani said.

All About TruAlt Bioenergy Limited

TruAlt Bioenergy Limited is one of India's largest biofuel producers, playing a pivotal role in the country's transition toward clean and sustainable energy. Positioned as a diversified leader in the bioenergy sector, the company operates five distilleries based on sugarcane juice and molasses, with a combined ethanol production capacity of 2,000 KLPD, making it the largest ethanol producer in India.

TruAlt is also among the early adopters of Compressed Biogas (CBG) under the Government of India's SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) initiative. Through its subsidiary, Leafiniti Bioenergy Private Limited, the company operates CBG plants, which also generates solid and liquid fermented organic manure (FOM) as by-products, supporting circular agriculture and waste-to-energy innovation.