Delhi Raises Pollution Alert To Highest Level, Bans Trucks, Construction

The Centre has implemented stage-IV measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect as the air quality in the national capital and its neighbouring cities remains in the 'severe plus' category for the fourth consecutive day.

The Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP are set of measures drafted by the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to tackle air pollution.

The Stage IV of the GRAP is the highest level of pollution alert taken under the GRAP when the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains over 450 or in the 'severe plus' category.

Under the 8-point Stage IV measures, entry of trucks into Delhi has been banned except for those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG/ electric trucks.

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi, other than Electrical Vehicles, CNG, BS-VI diesel, to enter Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services.

All construction and demolition activities have been banned in Delhi including public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, etc.

The Delhi government will decide on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50 per cent strength and the rest to work from home. Central Government may take appropriate decision on permitting work from home for employees in Central Government offices.

The Delhi government may decide to discontinue physical classes for students from classes six to nine and even eleven.

Delhi-NCR's Worsening Air Quality

Delhi's air quality plummeted to the 'severe plus' category again, making the national capital the most polluted city in the country today. The real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) is over 500 in different parts of the capital.

At noon, the highest level was recorded at the Wazirpur monitoring station in Delhi, reporting an AQI level of 859.

The PM2.5 concentration level in Delhi is currently 96.2 times the World Health Organization's (WHO) air quality guidelines value.

The PM2.5 level was reported at 481 micrograms/cubic metres. While PM10 was the main pollutant in Delhi and its neighbouring cities.

All air quality monitoring stations across Delhi reported a PM2.5 level of over 450 microns.