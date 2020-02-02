AAP Leader's Scorching Attack On Yogi Adityanath Over Delhi Speech

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Yogi Adityanath should be banned and told to go out of Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remarks linking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Pakistan, and called him "manorogi" (mentally ill).

Mr Singh also challenged Yogi Adityanath to either produce proof of Mr Kejriwal's links to Pakistan or go to jail for making false claims against him.

"Someone says Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist, someone claims he has links with Pakistan. They have made a drama company," the AAP leader said.

"This manorogi has come from Uttar Pradesh. Since the day manorogi has come, he has been making rubbish remarks. There are good psychiatrists here in Delhi and we can provide free of cost treatment to him," Mr Singh told news agency ANI.

The AAP leader also expressed shock that the Election Commission is being quiet about the situation. "I am surprised that the Election Commission is mum on the situation. He should be banned and told to go out of Delhi," Mr Singh said.

The AAP leader dared BJP to talk about real issues including electricity, water, education, employment, women security and infrastructure.