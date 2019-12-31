Delhi Elections 2019: Small Shops In 100 Colonies Will Be Regularised, Says Piyush Goyal

"This move will immensely help the small and marginal traders," said Piyush Goyal.

"About 50,000 traders will be benefitted. DDA will authorise small shops running in over 100 colonies in Delhi. This move will immensely help the small and marginal traders," said Piyush Goyal while addressing Traders Conference at Talkatora Stadium on Dec 30.

"This will remove the sword that remains hanging on these small traders and is slated to reap benefits to more than 50,000 small and marginal shopkeepers," he added.