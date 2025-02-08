BJP's Delhi Win Due To "Magic" Of PM Modi's Guarantees: Eknath Shinde

As the BJP looks all set to form a government in Delhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday credited the party's performance in the assembly polls to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees, and said "falsehood" has been defeated.

In a post on X, Shinde, the chief leader of the ruling Shiv Sena, said after Maharashtra, voters in Delhi have also reposed their faith in the BJP's leadership.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the former CM said impediments in Delhi's development have been cleared.

He said voters also taught the Arvind Kejriwal-led party a lesson which made false claims that the Constitution was in danger.

"This is the magic of PM Modi's guarantees," Shinde said, adding, "Falsehood has been defeated and the voters have stood by truth." The deputy CM said the voters have also given their verdict on the Union Budget presented last week by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Shinde had last week claimed that sitting AAP MLAs were in touch with Shiv Sena for the Delhi polls, but they were not fielded in order to avoid division of votes since his party has announced support to the BJP.

As per the latest poll figures mentioned by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on its website, out of the total 70 assembly seats in Delhi, the BJP has won 15 and is leading on 32 others, while the AAP has bagged 11 is ahead on 12 others.

