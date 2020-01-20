Akalis Won't Fight Delhi Polls Over Differences With BJP Over CAA

Sukhbir Singh Badal's Shiromani Akali Dal had earlier expressed disappointment over the CAA (File)

The Shiromani Akali Dal, a member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the centre, will not contest Delhi Assembly polls the party confirmed today, after disagreements with the BJP over seat-sharing and its stand on the citizenship law and NRC (national register of citizens) exercise. Relations between the long-time allies, already strained, broke down over the use of election symbols - specifically the symbol under which Akali Dal candidates would have contested the election.

The BJP wanted the Akali Dal candidates to contest under its symbol - the lotus - instead of the SAD's weighing scales. The two parties used the same strategy in the 2015 Delhi election, when two of four candidates contested under the lotus.

However, none of the four won their seats; in fact, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed 67 seats in the 70-member Assembly with the BJP picking up the scraps.

The Akali Dal and the BJP had earlier agreed the former would contest four seats - Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Shahadra and Kalkaji.

A sense that all was not well within the Akali Dal-BJP camp emerged earlier today after Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari told news agency ANI that his party had offered two seats to Bihar's ruling Janata Dal United (JDU) and a third to Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Mr Tiwari had also said the BJP could contest the remaining 67 seats itself, leaving no room for the Akali Dal, who expressed disappointment at what they said was violation of "coalition dharma".

"We supported them on Article 370, passing of CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and other crisis. Yet they don't follow coalition dharma," an Akali Dal MP close to veteran Parkash Singh Badal said.

The BJP has already released a first list of 57 candidates for the Delhi election.

This will be the second time, after Haryana, that seat-sharing talks between the SAD and the BJP have failed. During elections in Haryana last year the BJP was accused of strong-arming sitting Akali Dal MLA Balkaur Singh into joining the party.

Rifts between the Akali Dal and the BJP had begun emerging in recent weeks over the controversial citizenship law, after Naresh Gujral, the SAD's Rajya Sabha MP, told NDTV last month: "We feel the Muslim community should be included in the citizenship law".

Mr Gujral had also issued a veiled warning to the BJP at the time, saying several parties in the BJP-led front were unhappy with the way they had been treated. While he did not expressly talk about the Akali Dal leaving the NDA, Mr Gujral told the BJP his party could rethink support if "amends" were not made.

Undeterred, last week BJP leaders, during the election of Ashwini Sharma as President of the Punjab wing, claimed the party was ready to go alone in 2022 Assembly polls.

Earlier this month Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had demanded that the Akali Dal sever ties with the NDA over its CAA stand.

Voting in Delhi will take place on February 8 and results will be declared three days later.

With input from ANI