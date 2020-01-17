BJP Names 57 Of 70 Candidates For Delhi Elections Next Month

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari announces party's first list for Delhi elections next month.

The BJP today announced its first list of 57 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections, scheduled to be held on February 8. Among them were 11 candidates from the Scheduled Caste community and four women.

Among the prominent names in the list of candidates are Vijeyanda Gupa, fielded from Rohini; former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra from Model Town; Shikha Rai from Greater Kailash; Neelkamal Khatri from Narela; Surendra Singh Bittu from Teemarpur; Vikram Bidhuri from Tughlakabad; Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk; Ashish Sood from Janakpuri; and Ravi Negi from Patparganj.

Ravi Negi will face the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Patparganj.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had named candidates for all 70 seats in the national capital on Wednesday. The document released by the party's political affairs committee named Satyendra Jain from Shakur Basti, Jitendra Tomar from Tri Nagar, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar, Atishi from Kalkaji and SK Bagga from Krishna Nagar constituencies.

AAP had made a clean sweep of the 2015 assembly elections, bagging 67 seats to leave the BJP with just three. However, the main opposition party hopes to put up a victorious figure from the votes for the upcoming polls are counted on February 11.