'What Is Bureaucracy Doing?' Supreme Court's Top Quotes On Delhi Pollution

"Has there been any study on how much stubble has been removed in Punjab, Haryana, and UP? This is going to be a big problem. How are you going to tackle the stubble-burning issue? We are using our common sense in discussing this issue."

"Let the Secretaries decide something... why can't they go to fields and speak to the farmers, scientists and devise a permanent solution."

"This is the national capital. Look at the signal we are sending to the world. You have to predict the situation based on statistics...and take action in anticipation so that the situation does not go severe."

"The Air Quality Commission should conduct a scientific study based on the wind direction. These ad-hoc measures won't help. What are the steps you will take and the impact of that in the next seven days is what we want."