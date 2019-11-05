25 Per Cent More Patients With Respiratory Issues In Delhi Due To Pollution

Delhi Air Pollution: Doctors say that the number of patients have shot up by 25 to 30 per cent.

On Sunday, a blanket of haze made Delhi the most polluted capital city in the world. As the public health emergency continues, hospitals in Delhi are facing far more number of patients with respiratory issues.

For 55-year-old Mohammad Abid, this pollution is threatening the life of his 11-month-old grandson Raza who has been suffering from pneumonia and other respiratory issued since Diwali. The child is admitted at a government hospital. "He has been sick since Diwali. It has been more than a week. He is having trouble in breathing... Most kids who are here have landed here because of pollution," Mr Abid said.

Rhea Singhal, 37, had to visit a doctor because the bouts of cough just would not stop and the headaches kept getting worse. She has a six-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son. The children are now being kept on inhalers to prevent them from falling ill. For parents, the air has become the worst nightmare. "I am a very healthy individual. I workout on six days a week. But for the last one week I haven't been able to breathe properly. My nose is completely blocked and my throat keeps burning. I had to go and see a doctor. As a parent of two extremely young kids, it is worrying for me. I have refused to let them play outdoors. When their schools reopen, it will be hard to let them go out in this kind of air," Ms Singhal said.

Doctors say that the number of patients have shot up by 25 to 30 per cent. Dr JC Passey, Medical Superintendent of Delhi's LNJP Hospital, said, "The number of cases have tremendously increased especially in ENT, chest and pediatrics departments. There is more than 25 per cent increase in number of patients. The complaints that are coming are of breathlessness, nasal obstruction, chronic cough," Dr Passey said.

Dr Sharad Joshi, a pulmonologist at Max Hospital, said, "The number of patients to respiratory OPD (Outpatient Department) has increased by more than 25 per cent. It is not just patients with existing problems that are coming to us but even people who have never had this issue are coming with respiratory complications. We are also seeing a lot of senior citizen patients."

For children the only respite at the moment is that schools in Delhi and nearby areas have been shut till Tuesday.

Dr Vivek Nangia, Director of Pulmonology at Fortis Hospital said, "We are seeing 25 to 30 per cent more patients than usual. Children and senior citizens are definitely among the more vulnerable lot and they will have to take more precautions."

Travellers too faced problems on Sunday as the low visibility at the Delhi airport led to over 30 flights getting diverted or delayed.

