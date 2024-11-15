Heads Severed, Body Parts On Road: Party Ends In Deadly Crash In Dehradun For 6 Friends

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief.

Six people died a horrific death in a car accident in Uttarakhand's Dehradun earlier this week as they were returning from a party. The incident took place around 1.30 am at the ONGC Chowk on November 12 when the car they were in collided with a truck, reducing their vehicle to a mangled wreck.

A disturbing video of the incident is doing rounds on social media which shows the impact of the collision was so strong that it tore off the Toyota Innova's roof and twisted it. Two passengers were left decapitated in the incident. The visuals also show one of the victim's head ripped off, while another person's body can be seen twisted inside the crushed car. Several other body parts of the victims are also seen scattered around the road.

According to media reports, a group of seven friends were returning from a party that night and were drunk.

The victims were identified as Kunal Kukreja (23), Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi (20), and Guneet (19). While, the seventh person, Siddhesh Agrawal (25), who had reportedly hosted the party in Dehradun, is the sole survivor but remains in a critical condition, the police said.

While six victims hailed from Dehradun, Kukreja is from Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

According to the police, it was not immediately clear where the group was coming from and an investigation is underway.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief at the loss of lives in the incident.

"The news of the death of six youths in a road accident in Dehradun is extremely heart-rending. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at his sacred feet and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense pain," he said.