Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh Gets One-Year Extension

The Centre has extended the tenure of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh by one year, till October 31, 2027, according to an official order issued on Saturday.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the extension of Singh, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, beyond his scheduled tenure ending on October 31, 2026.
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"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the service of Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS (KL:89) as Secretary, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence, for a period of one year beyond 31.10.2026, i.e. up to 31.10.2027 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) read.
The extension was granted in relaxation of the provisions of Fundamental Rule 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, the order said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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