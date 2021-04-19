DRDO Develops Oxygen Delivery System For Soldiers, COVID-19 Patients

The new oxygen delivery system is of great value to Indian Army, DRDO said.

The government-run DRDO today said it has developed a SpO2-based supplemental oxygen delivery system for soldiers serving in extremely high altitude areas and COVID-19 patients.

"This automatic system delivers supplemental oxygen based on the SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) levels and prevents the person from sinking in to a state of hypoxia, which is fatal in most cases, if sets in," the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said in a statement.

Hypoxia is a condition in which the amount of oxygen reaching the tissues is inadequate to fulfil all the energy requirements of the body, it noted.

"This is exactly the situation that gets replicated in a COVID-19 patient due to the virus infection and has been leading to the current crisis," it stated.

If a COVID-19 patient's SpO2 level goes below 94 per cent, he or she is generally advised to contact the doctor immediately as hospitalisation may be necessary.

The new oxygen delivery system is of great value not only to the Indian Army soldiers fighting in the extremely high altitude areas but also to the country in this severe crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement noted.

"Since the system is indigenously developed for operation in field conditions, it is unique with it's dual qualities of robustness and cheap and is already in bulk production with industry," it mentioned.