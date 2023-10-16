Defence Ministry Seals Rs 313 Crore Deal For Upgrade Of Warship INS Beas

The ministry said the "transformative maiden re-powering" project marks a significant stride in the maintenance philosophy of the Indian Navy and repair capabilities of CSL.

Defence Ministry Seals Rs 313 Crore Deal For Upgrade Of Warship INS Beas

INS Beas is the first of Brahmaputra class frigates to be re-powered from steam to diesel propulsion

New Delhi:

The defence ministry on Monday signed a Rs 313 crore contract with the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for mid-life "upgrade and re-powering" of frontline frigate INS Beas.

The ministry said the "transformative maiden re-powering" project marks a significant stride in the maintenance philosophy of the Indian Navy and repair capabilities of CSL.

"The ministry of defence signed a contract on October 16 in New Delhi for mid-life upgrade and re-powering of INS Beas with Kochi-based M/S Cochin Shipyard Limited at an overall cost of Rs 313.42 crore," it said.

INS Beas is the first of Brahmaputra class frigates to be re-powered from steam to diesel propulsion.

"After completion of the mid-life upgrade and re-powering in 2026, INS Beas will join the active fleet of the Indian Navy with a modernised weapon suite and upgraded combat capability," the ministry said in a statement.

"The transformative maiden re-powering project marks a significant stride in the maintenance philosophy of the Indian Navy and repair capabilities of M/S CSL," it said.

"The project would involve more than 50 MSMEs and would lead to generation of employment for more than 3,500 personnel," the ministry said.

It said the project will be a "proud flag bearer" of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in consonance with the 'Make-in-India' programme of the government.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

.