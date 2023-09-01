Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Sri Lanka Visit 'Important' Landmark In Relations: Centre

Rajnath Singh will hold also talks with President and Defence Minister of Sri Lanka.

The government on Friday said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's two-day visit to Sri Lanka on September 2 and 3 will be an important "landmark" in building strong bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Mr Singh will hold talks with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, the defence ministry said. Wickremesinghe also holds charge of Sri Lanka's defence ministry.

"During the visit, Rajnath Singh will hold talks with President and Defence Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the entire gamut of India's defence ties between the two countries will be reviewed during the meetings.

Mr Singh will also visit Nuwara Elia in Central Sri Lanka and Trincomalee which is located in the eastern part of the country.

"This visit of Rajnath Singh will reiterate India's continued commitment to furthering the existing warm and friendly relations with Sri Lanka," the ministry said.

"It will be an important landmark in building the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries," it said.

India has been expanding its overall strategic ties with Sri Lanka amid concerns over China's attempts to increase its influence over the island nation.

The docking of the Chinese missile and satellite tracking ship 'Yuan Wang ' at Hambantota port in August last year had triggered a diplomatic row between India and Sri Lanka. Another Chinese warship docked at the Colombo port last month.

In August last year, India handed over a Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to Sri Lanka.

The aircraft was given to Sri Lanka from the inventory of the Indian Navy to help the country meet its immediate security requirement.

India has been supporting various capacity building measures of Sri Lankan defence forces including providing indigenously constructed Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs).

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe visited India in July during which both sides vowed to further boost their defence and strategic ties.

It is the first visit to India by a Sri Lankan leader since the island nation reeled under a severe economic crisis last year.

India extended financial assistance worth around USD 4 billion to Sri Lanka, including lines of credit, for purchases of food and fuel last year when it was hit by the economic crisis.

New Delhi also provided guarantees to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help the country secure a USD 2.9 billion bailout package.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)