Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi In Hawaii

"Paid tributes to Pujya Bapu at his statue in Honolulu, Hawaii," Rajnath Singh tweeted on Thursday, sharing a photograph.

Honolulu, United States:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Hawaii.

Mr Singh is in the Hawaiian capital for a brief visit to the headquarters of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), a unified combatant command of America's Armed Forces responsible for the key Indo-Pacific region. He arrived in Honolulu from Washington on Wednesday.

The USINDOPACOM and Indian military have wide-ranging engagements, including a number of military exercises, training events and exchanges.

Rajnath Singh along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached the US on Sunday to attend the India-US '2+2' Ministerial Dialogue in Washington on Monday - the first under the Biden administration.

The US side was represented by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin at the dialogue.

Before the 2+2 Dialogue, Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Secretary Austin and reviewed the entire gamut of Indo-US defence ties and agreed to step up military-to-military relations.

Mr Singh and Mr Jaishankar also attended a virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 

