Defamation Case Closed After BJP's Kapil Mishra's Unconditional Apology

Case was closed after Kapil Mishra agreed to tender an unconditional apology (File)

A Delhi court has closed a criminal defamation case against BJP leader Kapil Mishra after he tendered an unconditional apology to AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The complaint was filed by Mr Jain against Mr Mishra in 2017 for his defamatory statements against him and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The case was closed on Wednesday after Mr Mishra agreed to tender an unconditional apology before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Vishal Pahuja.

"It is submitted by the accused (Kapil Mishra) that he is ready to make a statement before the court tendering unconditional apology. Complainant (Satyendar Jain) also submitted that in case the accused gives his statement before the court, he shall withdraw the present complaint," the Court recorded.

After recording the statement of Mr Mishra, as well as Mr Jain, the Court disposed of the defamation complaint as withdrawn.

In a press conference held in 2017, Mr Mishra had accused Mr Jain of handing over a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr Mishra also claimed that Mr Jain "settled a land deal worth Rs 50 crore of Kejriwal's relative".

On social media, Mr Mishra went on to state that Mr Jain would go to jail in a few days.

If convicted, the offence of defamation entails a maximum punishment of two years.

