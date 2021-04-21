'Deeply Distressed': President Kovind On Maharashtra Oxygen Leak Tragedy

My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, President Kovind said. (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind today said he is deeply distressed by the unfortunate incident of patients dying due to a leakage in the oxygen tank at a hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik.

At least 22 COVID-19 patients on ventilator support suffocated to death on Wednesday when their oxygen supply stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage of the civic-run hospital in Nashik, officials said.

"I am deeply distressed by the unfortunate incident of patients dying due to gas leaks in a hospital's oxygen tank in Nashik, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish all other patients a quick recovery," President Kovind said in a tweet in Hindi.