"Deeply Distressed": President Kovind On Maharashtra Oxygen Leak Tragedy

At least 22 COVID-19 patients on ventilator support suffocated to death on Wednesday when their oxygen supply stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage of the civic-run hospital in Nashik, officials said.

President Ram Nath Kovind today said he is deeply distressed by the unfortunate incident of patients dying due to a leakage in the oxygen tank at a hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik.

"I am deeply distressed by the unfortunate incident of patients dying due to gas leaks in a hospital's oxygen tank in Nashik, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish all other patients a quick recovery," President Kovind said in a tweet in Hindi.