Jailed Gangster Helped Deepak Boxer Escape To Run His Gang: Sources

Delhi police will be questioning jailed gangster Dinesh Karala for allegedly helping Deepak "Boxer", who was brought to India earlier this week, escape to Mexico in January, sources said.

Dinesh Karala, who is in Tihar jail since 2017, reportedly met gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the prison and asked him to help Deepak "Boxer" escape to the US where he could join his other associates.

He allegedly paid Rs 80 lakh to get a fake passport made for Deepak.

Lawrence Bishnoi then asked his associate Goldi Brar to facilitate Deepak's journey, sources said. Goldy Brar had recently moved to the US from Canada, where he was based since 2017. He is allegedly the mastermind behind Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.

Deepak took a flight to Mexico on January 29 from Kolkata under the alias Ravi Antil. A Pakistani national Ali, who had been introduced to Deepak by Goldi Brar, met the "boxer" at the airport and drove him to Mexico city.

Ali had been instructed by Goldi Brar to help Deepak travel to the US from Mexico. Deepak had changed routes several times to reach Mexico.

Deepak was brought to India from Mexico earlier this week by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell.

The gangster, a winner in a national-level boxing championship, was trying to enter the US illegally via Mexico when he was caught.

Dinesh Karala is the prime accused in the 2017 murder of a Haryana's singer and dancer Harshita Dahiya.

Dinesh wanted Deepak to operate the Gogi gang from overseas since he and his two close aides, Yogesh Tunda and Rohit Mui, had been caught by the police.

Deepak Boxer became the head of the Gogi gang after Jitendra Gogi was murdered in 2021. Jitender Gogi was shot by gangsters of a rival gang - Tillu Tajpuria gang.

Deepak Boxer was on the run since he murdered a realtor in August 2022. The builder, Amit Gupta, was shot several times on a busy road in Delhi's Civil Lines area.

In a Facebook post, Boxer claimed that Gupta was murdered by him and that the motive for the murder was not extortion at all, but revenge.

He also claimed that the realtor was associated with a rival gang, Tillu Tajpuria gang. He said that Amit Gupta was the financier of that gang.

The gangster was sent to 10 days police custody on Wednesday by a Delhi court..

