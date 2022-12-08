Tamil Nadu, Andhra On Alert As Cyclone Mandous May Bring Heavy Rain

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) prepares equipment for relief efforts in Chennai.

As the deep depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm Mandous, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday morning issued an alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

"Deep Depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm "Mandous" pronounced as "Man-Dous" (Cyclone Alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts): Yellow Message," the IMD said in a tweet at 3:12 am on Thursday.

Earlier, IMD had predicted that the deep depression over the southwest and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal, north Tamil Nadu Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast by Thursday morning.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted rainfall due to cyclonic formation over the Bay of Bengal.

Yesterday's well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression over the same region. It further intensified into a deep depression over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal today, the weather office said.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further gradually into a Cyclonic Storm around 07th December evening and reach the Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by 08th December morning, IMD said in its daily bulletin.

"It will continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65.75 kmph gusting to in kmph around early hours of December 10," the IMD had said.

Under its influence, several states are likely to witness very heavy rains for the next couple of days.

As per IMD, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and isolated heavy rainfall over adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Thursday.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Coastal Andhra and isolated very heavy rainfall likely over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Rayalaseema on December 9," the IMD predicted in its bulletin.

The rainfall activities are likely to reduce thereafter. However, some areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness very heavy rains on December 10.

Squally winds are predicted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh till December 10.

It is likely to reduce gradually to 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph by an afternoon of December 10 and then to 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph by December 10 night.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Southeast Bay of Bengal during these days, along and off the Sri Lanka coast.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy today held a review meeting of the Puducherry Disaster Management Authority, in view of the heavy rainfall alert due to cyclonic formation over the Bay of Bengal.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is on alert and ready to tackle any situation.

"Our team is ready with all kinds of equipment. Our team members are trained in their areas. Whenever we get a call for help, we'll immediately rush to the spot," said Sandeep Kumar, Commander and Sub-Inspector, 4 battalions, NDRF Arakkonam, on preparations ahead of cyclone Mandous.

The Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor District Collector Y Harinarayanan has ordered the district and Mandal level officials of all departments to be vigilant and make advance arrangements for relief operations in the wake of Cyclone Mandous for four days from December 8 to 11.

On Wednesday a review was conducted on the advance arrangements for relief measures to be taken in the wake of Cyclone Mandous through a video conference from the district secretariat.

"For four days from the 8th to 11th of this month, the officials and staff of all departments should be alert as part of the advance arrangements of the district administration in the background of Mandous cyclone. Mainly, the Tahsildars should coordinate with the officials of all departments and secretariat staff to take measures to prevent any loss of life by regularly assessing the speed of water flow at the brooks, bends and ponds and moving the people in the low-lying areas to the rehabilitation centers and making the minimum arrangements for them," he said.

Chittoor District Collector said that as a part of identifying the rehabilitation centers first and arranging minimum facilities for them, they want to make available those who take midday meals in schools and make essential commodities available for meal arrangements.

"If there is a situation where the flow of water reaches the danger level at the bends of the rivulets or if there is a situation where the embankments of the pond are weakened, as part of the advance arrangements, the concerned officials have been instructed to prepare sandbags with the cooperation of the village heads and public representatives. The fire department officials want to make all necessary arrangements for disaster management," he added.



