Decomposed Body Of Missing Girl Found In Tamil Nadu: Report

A decomposed body of a girl, who went missing last week from her residence in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, was found near a garbage bin today, the police said.

The mother of the Class 10 girl had filed a complaint with the police alleging that her daughter had gone missing from the house on December 11, when she returned from work in the evening.

When the girl's mother tried calling her mobile phone, it was switched off, the complaint said.

A mobile accessories shop owner told the woman that he saw her daughter around 10.30 AM, talking to someone over her cell phone.

A women police team carried out inquiry and collected the call details, which revealed that majority of the calls were made to friends and relatives.

The girl's decomposed body was found this morning in a bush, 500 metres away from their house, with her legs and hands tied and a rope around her neck, while senior police officials, finger print and forensic experts reached the spot. Further investigation is on, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)